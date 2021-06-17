Mother accused of murdering 7-year-old Liam Husted agrees to Las Vegas transfer

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother from San Jose, California, told a judge in Denver she won’t contest her transfer in custody to Las Vegas to face a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old son.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez agreed during a virtual hearing Thursday not to fight extradition.

Liam Husted’s body was found May 28 but remained unidentified for more than a week.

Police believe Rodriguez left San Jose with Liam and a car full of belongings several days earlier.

They have not said how he died or identified a motive. Rodriguez has been jailed in Denver since her arrest on June 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News