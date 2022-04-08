Xitalyque Montes who lives near the incident told KRON4, “at first I thought it was just a car crash. Then I looked out the window and I saw two pairs of shoes, and I immediately knew someone had gotten ran over.”

It happened Thursday around 6:30 pm, two adult females, a mother, and a daughter were hit by a vehicle while they were in the crosswalk on Ocala Ave and Oakton Court in San Jose.

Sargeant Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department stated this was a “very, very, tragic situation. Another family mourning this weekend the loss of two loved ones in another fatal traffic collision in San Jose.”

San Jose Police Department’s Sargent Camarillo says the driver never stopped. Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle.

“Our detectives are working hard right now to try and locate this vehicle. Locating the vehicle is one thing but we also want to find out who is driving it. It was a male driver. It is what we believe right now. An image of the person is visible in the photos that we shared. This person is responsible for the deaths of two people. Innocent people who were in the crosswalk. Not only did he strike them but he also fled”, said Sargeant Camarillo.

The two victims are San Jose’s 13th and 14th pedestrian fatalities of the year.

“We’ve also investigated seven fatal hit-and-runs involving pedestrians this year,” says Sargent Camarillo.

But it is the first time this 15-year-old San Jose resident experienced something so tragic. Xitalyque Montes told us, “I was actually in shock. I never experienced that”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose police.