(KRON) — A mother is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter after she allegedly crashed the family’s vehicle into a tree while driving under the influence, investigators said.

Contra Costa County prosecutors filed a flurry of felony charges on Wednesday against Shakela Janey Dominick, 32.

An 11-year-old child was also inside Dominick’s gray Honda SUV when it veered off Highway 4 in Martinez and collided into a tree. The deadly wreck happened around midnight Sunday.

A witness said the 11-year-old child barely survived and paramedics performed life-saving CPR. The 5-year-old girl was identified by a coroner as Dearri Shula. The witness said Dominick is the children’s mother.

A 5-year-old girl was killed in this Martinez crash on Highway 4.

A Martinez resident who lives near the crash scene said, “That’s the sad part about it. They didn’t even have a chance to grow up.”

California Highway Patrol officers said the girl was not properly restrained in a child car seat. CHP officers conducted a DUI investigation inside a hospital, where the mother was being treated for moderate injuries.

The mother was then arrested by CHP officers on suspicion of DUI. Prosecutors charged her with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, willful child cruelty, and DUI.

Dominick will make her first court appearance on Thursday in the Martinez-Wakefield Taylor Courthouse.