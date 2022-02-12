Woman, child dead from possible drowning in East Bay: authorities

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman and a child were pronounced dead after a possible drowning Saturday afternoon in Blackhawk, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 3 p.m., authorities responded to an incident on East Ridge Court regarding a woman who was in a swimming pool and not breathing.

When the deputy arrived, he was told a child was already en route to San Ramon Regional Medical Center, officials said. Fire crews attended to the woman and later took her to the same hospital.

The two victims remain unidentified and were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the death — nothing suspicious or foul play so far, they said.

Officials have not confirmed that the two died from drowning in the swimming pool.

KRON4 will update this story as soon as more information comes in.