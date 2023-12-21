(KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her mother who were last seen in September, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said Thursday. Tho Ngoc Ly, 40, and her mother Que Thi Tran, 70, were last seen at their residence on the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue on Sept. 6.

Police said Ly and Tran reportedly traveled to Southern California after a family argument, although detectives have not since confirmed the two’s location and well-being, according to SPPD.

Ly is described as an Asian woman who stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Tran is described to be an Asian woman who stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

SPPD says anyone with information about their location or how Ly and Tran can be contacted is asked to call the department at 510-215-3150.