Mother gets independent autopsy after Vallejo police say daughter took her own life

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police and the Solano County Coroner’s Office have ruled that the death of 40-year-old Nitsa Green last month was a suicide but her mother insists that her daughter would never take her own life and has paid for an independent autopsy.

Plans for 40-year-old Green’s memorial and funeral remain on hold three weeks after her mutilated body was discovered in Vallejo.

This while her mother Ariadne Green has a high profile forensic pathologist perform an independent autopsy.

“It’s really so difficult to have not had the opportunity to, you know, be with family and to celebrate Nitsa and to share our grief,” Ariadne said.

On Jan. 31, Nitsa was found dead on the back porch of her house on Contra Costa Street.

Her family says the Vallejo Police Department did not speak to many witnesses and believes the investigation was not thorough.

“The interior of the house really indicates a struggle, and her attempt to get out of the house in two different ways,” Ariadne said.

The police did respond to our request for comment but earlier this month concluded Nitsa took her own life.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office confirmed that and stands by its ruling but adds it could take up to 10 months for the case to be closed.

“My precious daughter never uttered a word about not wanting to live, that she would ever think about taking her own life. She was such an angel,” Ariadne said.

Vallejo mayor and a family friend of the Green’s, Robert McConnell tells KRON4 he too doubts Nitsa took her own life.

In a recent Facebook post, he writes in part:

“I know in my heart that, unlike the words displayed on her death certificate, my friend and former neighbor ms. Nitsa Green did not do this to herself. It doesn’t make any sense. It is totally illogical.”