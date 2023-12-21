MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond mother’s blood alcohol content was double the legal limit when she crashed her SUV into a tree along Highway 4 in Martinez, prosecutors said in court Thursday. The driver’s 5-year-old daughter, Dearri Shula of Richmond, died at the crash scene.

Shakela Janey Dominick, 32, had two children riding in her Honda SUV when she drove off of Highway 4 and crashed around midnight Sunday. The second child, an 11-year-old boy, was “barely alive” when paramedics arrived and performed CPR, a witness told KRON4.

California Highway Patrol officers said the boy suffered life-threatening injuries, and Dearri was not properly restrained in a child safety car seat.

A 5-year-old girl was killed in this crash along Highway 4 in Martinez.

Contra Costa County prosecutors charged the mother with child abuse, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

Dominick made her first court appearance on Thursday and did not enter a plea. A judge denied lowering Dominick’s bail down from $400,000.

Three rows in the courtroom gallery were filled family members and friends. Many of Dominick’s supporters were emotional and cried when the judge refused to lower bail. They declined to talk to a KRON4 news reporter.

Officers conducted a DUI test on Dominick inside a hospital room where she was treated for moderate injuries after the collision. Prosecutors said the mother’s blood alcohol content was between 0.16-0.17.

The SUV was reduced to a pile of metal by the collision on Dec. 17, 2023.

“Anyone (who) gets behind the wheel, and they’ve had too much to drink, and they are impaired … that’s not only a danger to the public, but a danger to occupants in the vehicle and yourself,” said Ted Asregadoo, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office.

Dominick was barely visible from the courtroom gallery because she sat behind a one-way mirrored glass wall. The top half of her face was visible when a defense attorney handed her a stack of papers through a slot in the wall.

Shakela Janey Dominick is partially seen in a Contra Costa County courtroom on Dec. 21, 2023. (KRON4 image)

A criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office states, “Shakela Janey Dominick drove a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and concurrently acted illegally and / or negligently in driving the vehicle, thus causing bodily injury to Jane Doe and John Doe.”

The mother’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 29 with Judge Jennifer Lee presiding.