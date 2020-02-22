Mother of 4-year-old boy killed in Richmond hit-and-run opens up for 1st time

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks two weeks since a 4-year-old boy was killed just outside of his Richmond home.

Hector Carreiro was helping his dad bring groceries inside when a car sped by, hitting the young boy and taking off.

Police arrested a suspect.

Hector’s mom spoke with KRON4 just one day before she prepares to bury her little boy.

“Fast, fast, fast.”

Hector’s mother described how people drive in her neighborhood.

She said they speed, and because of this she said her son was hit and killed.

Friday marks two weeks since the 4-year-old was hit by a car, helping his dad bring groceries inside their home.

His mother ran outside after the accident and couldn’t believe what happened.

She was in total shock.

“I am sad,” she said. “My heart’s broken.”

Coalinga Avenue is where the accident took place. It’s very residential and there’s even a school on the street, but not a single speed limit sign is posted along the road.

“I knew something bad was going to happen eventually,” a neighbor said. “It’s awful.”

Neighbors are aware of the problem on their road.

Hector’s mom hopes the memorial outside of her home will remind people to slow down.

Police did make an arrest in the case. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Family and friends are asking that members of the community come out right here at 23rd and Coalinga on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. to raise awareness and to remind everyone to slow down on city streets.

