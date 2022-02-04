Mother of Mario Gonzalez files civil rights lawsuit against police officers, city of Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A second federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against the city of Alameda and the officers involved in the death of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez.

This time on behalf of Gonzalez’s mother.

Gonzalez was killed during a struggle with police last year, which the Alameda County Coroner’s Office ruled a homicide.

“The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the police officers as well as the city responsible for a young man whose life was taken far too soon,” attorney Adante Pointer said.

On Thursday, Edith Arenales, the mother of 26-year-old Gonzalez, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against former interim Alameda Police Chief Randy Fenn, the three officers involved in her son’s death and the city of Alameda.

She claims the officers illegally and unjustifiably restrained a confused and disoriented Gonzalez at a park in Alameda last April, adding that the officers failed to de-escalate a situation during which Gonzalez was not a threat.

The lawsuit is seeking money to cover financial and emotional damage caused by Gonzalez’s death.

Civil rights attorney Adante Pointer is representing Arenales.

“A parent under federal law is entitled to bring a lawsuit for the loss of their child,” Pointer said.

In December, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, stating that drugs and the officer’s restraint contributed to his passing.

Shortly after, through a different law firm, the Gonzalez family filed the first federal civil rights lawsuit against the same defendants listed in this latest lawsuit on behalf of Gonzalez’s five-year-old son, Mario Jr.

“The family, unfortunately, is united in grief and outrage that their loved one has been taken from them. This is just purely a legal vehicle to present the claims of the mother,” Pointer said.

In a statement, the city of Alameda confirms it has received the federal complaint, adding:

“The loss of Mario Gonzalez’s life was indeed tragic and the city will vigorously defend itself, its former police chief and the named officers against all allegations.”

“We don’t anticipate any more lawsuits for the death of Mario Gonzalez,” Pointer said.

The city of Alameda confirms the officers involved remain on paid administrative leave.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office says it is still investigating the matter and has not made a decision on whether or not to file criminal charges against the officers.