(KRON) — A mother of twin 6-year-old boys was killed Thursday evening by a suspect fleeing police in a stolen car, according to the Hercules Police Department. The suspect has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office told police with the Hercules Police Department that the suspect, 20-year-old Vallejo resident Ralph Ellsworth White, III, was allegedly driving a stolen Mazda SUV toward Hercules on eastbound I-80. A Hercules police officer spotted the car exiting I-80 onto Willow Avenue and began to pursue it, officials said.

White, III, allegedly began to speed up as the officer caught up to him, leading police on a short car chase north on Willow Avenue before crashing into a Nissan traveling south on Willow Avenue trying to make a turn onto 4th Avenue. White, III, immediately got out of the Mazda and began fleeing on foot but was found in a liquor store a short time after, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was a 31-year-old mother with her twin 6-year-old sons. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene. The boys were taken to the Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

White, III, has been charged with three counts of pursuit causing death or great bodily injury, one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and the Hercules Police Department are investigating.