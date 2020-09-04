Mother of Vallejo shooting victim speaks out, says son could have been saved

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The mother of a Vallejo shooting victim is speaking out tonight saying her son could’ve been saved.

Video shows her arriving at Sutter Hospital with her son suffering from a gunshot wound.

The mother tells us that her son was her world, she waited for more than a half hour for an ambulance to arrive before rushing him to the hospital herself.

She wants to know why it would take so long to get help and why she was met with disrespect before her son died at the hospital.

In a video difficult to watch, a Vallejo mother pleads for help as her son is dying from a gunshot wound outside of a hospital.

3-year-old Damon “Dada” Ferguson was hit by gunfire on Vanessa Street and Adele Drive.

He was one of two shooting victims in the city in an eight hour span.

“I will never ever see him again. I would’ve at least kissed him goodbye,” Sonya Mitchell said.

Distraught by what happened, Sonya Mitchell says she rushed her son to Sutter Solano Medical Center because 911 calls went unanswered and an ambulance never showed up.

She grew even more upset, after begging medics for help she began video taping them because what she witnessed was a careless and callous response as her son was dying.

“To be treated like that..no mother deserves that,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell remembers her son “Dada” as an athletic, loving and caring person.

The family gathered at Mitchell’s home in Vallejo to pay their respects.

Vallejo City Councilmember Hakeem Brown was outraged after seeing the video on Facebook and immediately called the EMS company “Medic Ambulance” for answers.

“It’s heartbreaking, but at the same time if your aiding a mother who’s basically living a nightmare, also being treated so callously, we don’t want to see that in our community, that hurts,” Brown said.

Brown tells us one medic was placed on unpaid leave as an investigation is underway.

For Mitchell the pain is still raw. She says she wishes she would’ve embraced “Dada” one last time before he passed away.

We reached out to Medic Ambulance for further comment on this incident.

They have so far not responded to our request.

The family tells us they are now considering possible legal action against Medic Ambulance.

