Mother of victim injured in off-duty FBI-agent shooting in San Francisco speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The FBI confirms one of their agents was involved in a shooting in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District Saturday night.

The agent was off duty.

A San Francisco man was shot and is recovering in the hospital.

The man’s mother spoke to KRON4 and says she’s upset she hasn’t even been able to speak to her son.

There are a lot of unanswered questions with this investigation.

The mom hasn’t been able to see her son and she says police have not even contacted her yet about the shooting.

Late Saturday night, on the 500 block of Ashbury, police say an off-duty FBI agent was involved in a shooting.

He was not injured but 24-year-old Tad Crane was shot.

His mom says he was hit twice in his lungs and stomach.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m so shocked about the whole thing,” Teri Pederson said.

Crane’s mother, Teri Pederson, says she feels helpless unable to get information about what happened to her son.

She says he’s been living in San Francisco for about five years.

She says he’s an artist and street musician and can play just about any instrument.

She says she was told by some of Crane’s friends that he was waiting for a friend outside of a bar on Ashbury when he was shot.

Police have not yet confirmed but Pederson says friends told her that her son was trying to break up a fight.

“I don’t know, I always worry about my son getting hurt living down there but he loves it, it’s his thing. He likes being a street musician and an artist and it really suits him being there even though I worry like crazy about him. I never dreamed that he’d be shot by an officer someone who is supposed to uphold the law,” Pederson said.

Pederson has not been able to see or speak to her son.

San Francisco police say he was arrested the night of the shooting on a felony warrant for drug possession.

He’s still in the hospital but is expected to recover.

“His injuries are not life-threatening and I think in the long term, he’s going to be ok and I’m just having hope I can see him soon,” Pederson said.

The FBI is not releasing the name of the off duty agent involved.

The shooting is still under investigation.

