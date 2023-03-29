SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mother was with her two young daughters in San Francisco when a robber demanded the mother’s baby diaper bag at gunpoint, police said.

An armed man approached the 32-year-old woman just moments after she parked on Lake Street and stepped out of her vehicle with her daughters, police said.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her wallet. The victim told the suspect that she did not have a wallet. The suspect then took the victim’s diaper bag, which contained several items including her cellphone, jewelry, and house keys,” the San Francisco Police Department wrote.

The frightening robbery happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday. The robber fled in a nearby getaway vehicle driven by an accomplice.

SFPD officers quickly tracked the victim’s phone to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street. Officers found the getaway vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver fled on foot and eluded arrest.

The passenger, Darryl Robinson, 57, of San Francisco, was taken into custody, police said. Officers also recovered a loaded firearm.

“Robinson was later positively identified as the suspect in the Lake Street robbery,” SFPD stated.

Robinson is a convicted felon. He was booked into a San Francisco County jail on charges of: robbery, child endangerment, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

None of the victims suffered any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Robinson remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail inmate records.