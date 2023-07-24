(KRON) — A mother was robbed of her purse and punched while she was with her child in Concord on Friday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department

The strong-arm robbery happened in broad daylight around 3 p.m. near the 1700 block of Willow Pass Road at Park N Shop. Police say the woman was pulling her child out of the rear carseat in the vehicle when a suspect attempted to take her purse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two struggled over the bag briefly, but the suspect punched the woman and was able to get away with her purse, police said. The suspect climbed into a black SUV before heading towards the freeway. He was described as a Black man with a thin build, and he was wearing a mask.

The investigation into the robbery is still ongoing, so no other information will be released at this time, police said. Anyone who knows more about the robbery is asked to contact CPD’s Major Crimes unit at 925-671-5074. You can also use the Anonymous Tip line at 925-603-5826.