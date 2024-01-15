(KRON) — It’s now been just over 100 days since Hamas stormed into southern Israel and kidnapped more than 240 people. A young man who once called Berkeley home, was among those people.

His mother says even after all this time, she’s not giving up hope.

“So, first thing I do is I thank God for returning my soul to me for another day,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin told KRON4. “And thank you for believing in me. And then I say, let today be the day.”

Every morning, Goldberg-Polin tears a piece of masking tape off the roll, grabs a pen and writes down the number of days her only son, Hersh, has been held hostage by Hamas militants.

Then she sticks it to her chest.

“No one really likes to count up,” Goldberg-Polin said. “People like countdowns, you know, you think of, oh, goody, 21 more days till vacation, or count down on new year’s, or countdown to your birthday. But a count up, I think, usually is very painful. For me, this is obviously and for all the hostage families, it’s an excruciating count up.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was last seen on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants loaded him into the back of a pickup with others abducted from a music festival. The 23-year-old Berkeley native lost part of his arm when the attackers tossed grenades into a temporary shelter where a group of young people had taken refuge.

His mother says he tied a tourniquet around the wound and was ordered out of the shelter before being bundled into the truck. She describes him as a music lover who dreamed of traveling the world.

Her ritual of tallying the days without him began on day 26, inspired by her childhood memories of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

Sunday marked 100 days since he and some 240 others were taken hostage, igniting the latest war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian authorities said Monday that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 24,000.

Goldberg-Polin says she would rather Israel focus on bringing her son and other hostages home. She’s spent months crisscrossing the globe, meeting with President Biden, Pope Francis, Elon Musk and dozens of journalists, reminding anyone who will listen that Hersh is more than just an inconvenient statistic.

“Because if I do what I feel, which is, you know, to lay in a clump on the floor in a puddle of tears, I can’t save him and I can’t help save anybody else,” Goldberg-Polin said. “So there’s a real effort into trying to function.”

Dozens of women and children were released during a cease-fire last year, but over 130 hostages are still being held captive. Over the weekend Hamas released a video claiming that some hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel’s defense minister responded, accusing Hamas of waging “Psychological abuse” on Israeli families.