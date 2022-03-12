SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A woman won $1 million in San Francisco in the California lottery, officials announced Friday.

Le Chao often plays the newest Scratchers games and tried her luck on Plus the Money, purchasing her ticket at the Safeway on Webster Street in San Francisco’s Fillmore neighborhood, according to lottery officials.

Chao won the $1 million top prize. Chao plans to pay off her kids’ college loans and buy a house for her family, lottery officials said.

The Safeway where Chao bought her ticket will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

“I told my family I had won,” Chao said, according to lottery officials. “And my kids said, ‘Mommy, you are lucky!'”

