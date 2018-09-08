Mothers Against Murder offers $5K reward in stabbing death of San Jose dad Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN JOSE (KRON) - The group Mothers Against Murder is offering a new reward for information that leads to an arrest involving a stabbing death in San Jose.

Mothers Against Murder are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible.

There is strong support for the man who was stabbed to death--Frankie Santos Jr.

In fact, at about 7 p.m., friends and loved ones marched on his behalf in San Jose.

Dozens of people of all ages were out marching on Friday night.

Santos was stabbed to death early Sunday morning near Raymond Avenue and West San Carlos St. in unincorporated San Jose.

As for the new picture the sheriff's department is releasing, it shows a dark, full-size GMC/Chevrolet truck.

The suspects are described only as white and or Hispanic men in their 20s.

Santos Jr. leaves behind his wife, who's his high school sweetheart, and their two young sons.

