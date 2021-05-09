Mother’s Day 2021: Creative ways to celebrate mom

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mother’s Day is here, and many of us are rethinking how to show Mom a little extra love and recognition — whether near or apart.

If you still have no idea what to get or how to celebrate the day, don’t panic, our health expert Mom, Karen Owoc, is here with some creative and thoughtful ways to reach out to your mom today.

Mother’s Day Ideas

Most moms love to just connect with their children on this day and spend time with the family in any way possible — if it’s not in person, then over the phone or video chat.

Make Mom a video, a music playlist of her favorites, or a piece of art. Moms love personal gifts, here’s a way to make something unique and thoughtful. A subscription to MasterClass to learn something new, for inspiration and entertainment, to get better at something. From yoga, modern Japanese cooking, to dog training, moms may enjoy some of the classes in Home & Lifestyle, Wellness, Science & Tech.

Sneak Peak (cooking)

Sneak Peak (dog training)

Sneak Peak (better sleep)

Travel virtually together. Travel to a museum, aquarium, or garden together.

Set up a date to visit the Vatican in Rome, Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Monterey Bay Aquarium (live cam from 7am to 7pm)

Watch a movie together. Do this side-by-side or virtually. If in person, make some healthy snacks (popcorn, fresh fruit). Set up a long phone call. Make it virtual, play a game together (like Pictionary, Trivia Pursuit, Bingo, Charades), or put on a virtual talent show! Cook for Mom or set up a virtual brunch date. Plant flowers or vegetables in your mom’s garden, in a raised bed, or container. Plant a hydroponic indoor garden. Offer housekeeping or yard and garden services.

The Takeaway: Enjoy the day with Mom! And homemade cards are always cherished and adored! Go for a walk together.