Motorcycle chase reported in Hercules

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for a motorcyclist who escaped after officers initiated a chase yesterday.

A patrol officer was driving onto westbound I-80 from John Muir Parkway at around 9:10 p.m. on October 26 when a black motorcycle with a downward bent license plate speed by them exceeding the speed limit.

The officer caught up to the motorcyclist and attempted to perform a traffic stop when the rider took off, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The officer initially pursued the suspect, but terminated the chase on westbound I-80 near El Portal Drive due to public safety concerns.

The suspect remains at large.