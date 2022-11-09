OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction.

The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP said.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in an eastbound lane, where he was struck by a vehicle. CHP said the driver was going at a high rate of speed, but it is not known what caused the crash. CHP confirmed that the motorcyclist died.

Drivers are told to expect delays and find different routes. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.