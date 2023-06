(KRON) – A motorcycle crash sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night in San Jose.

The crash occurred on Aborn Road around 10 p.m. Witnesses told KRON4 that the motorcycle was speeding when it crashed into a car that was driving out of a parking lot.

Three people were taken to the hospital, according to witnesses, with unknown conditions.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.