All lanes reopen following motorcycle crash on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcycle crash shut down multiple lanes on the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on westbound I-80, east of Treasure Island.

The center and right lanes were closed but reopened around 4:40 p.m.

Officials say there are injuries, but didn’t specify the severity of the injuries.

A man was seen lying in the middle lane, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the other vehicle involved pulled over or continued to drive.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.