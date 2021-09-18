All lanes reopen following motorcycle crash on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcycle crash shut down multiple lanes on the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on westbound I-80, east of Treasure Island.
The center and right lanes were closed but reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Officials say there are injuries, but didn’t specify the severity of the injuries.
A man was seen lying in the middle lane, authorities said.
It’s unclear if the other vehicle involved pulled over or continued to drive.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.