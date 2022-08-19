SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark Andrews told KRON4.

The motorcyclist transported himself to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Mini Cooper was not cited.

Earlier today one person died in a crash near the entrance to the bridge’s toll plaza, backing traffic up for several miles.