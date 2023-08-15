(KRON) — The passenger of a motorcycle died Monday afternoon following a collision with a van, according to the Union City Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a van and a motorcycle in the 1600 block of Whipple Road. The driver of the motorcycle had a passenger with them during the collision, police said.

The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, UCPD said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and cooperated with police during the investigation. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

UCPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Silva at 510-675-5222.