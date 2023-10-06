(KRON) — A motorcyclist was killed after a multi-vehicle collision in Antioch Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department said in a press release. The crash happened around 2:08 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch Drive.

The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Bay Point, was struck by a vehicle that was speeding, which caused the motorcyclist to be ejected, according to police. That collision caused the two vehicles to crash into another two vehicles in the intersection — a total of four vehicles involved in the crash.

Medical crews and APD officers arrived on scene to provide aid to the individuals involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver who struck the motorcyclist from the back remained on the scene to cooperate with the police investigation. “Speed and inattention appear to be the cause of this incident,” police said.

APD did not report any other injuries in addition to the 63-year-old motorcyclist. The intersection where the crash happened is located approximately a five-minute walk south of Deer Valley High School.