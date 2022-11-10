SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person is dead after a traffic collision Thursday afternoon involving an SUV and a motorcycle, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where there’s a road closure as officers investigate. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No information was available about the victim. In 2022, this was San Jose’s 57th fatal traffic collision and 59th victim, according to SJPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.