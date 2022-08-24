SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, the San Jose Police Department said. A juvenile passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with “moderate” injuries.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. Police did not specify what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash.

This is San Jose’s 42nd fatal traffic collision of the year. According to SJPD, there have been 44 victims to traffic collisions in 2022.

