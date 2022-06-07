SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man being thrown from a motorcycle and landing on top of a moving vehicle had led to a ramp closure where US-101 southbound meets the Central Freeway in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist is dead, and it is unclear what led to their ejection, but when the individual landed on the vehicle it was rear-ended, CHP confirmed to KRON4.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. The motorcyclist had been on the connector from US-101 South to I-80 East and fell onto the I-80 West to US-101 South and the Central Freeway some 30 feet below.

As of around 6 a.m. Tuesday US-101 South to San Jose is closed, but the Central Freeway to Octavia Boulevard is open.

