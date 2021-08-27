Motorcyclist dies after colliding with big rig in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — CHP officers responded to a collision in Sonoma County Friday morning involving a motorcycle and a big rig truck, officials said.

Around 11:05 a.m., Santa Rosa CHP officers responded to the crash on Lakeville Highway at Stage Gulch Road.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene which involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a big rig tanker truck.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Harley was traveling westbound on Stage Gulch Road and approached the stop sign at Lakeville Highway. Officials say the motorcyclist slowed at the stop sign, but didn’t stop.

The motorcyclist continued onto northbound Lakeville Highway and crashed into the side of the tanker truck, which was traveling northbound on Lakeville Highway, authorities said.

The motorcyclist immediately died at the scene, officials said. Officials only described the victim as a man, but have not released his identity.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.