Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Vallejo

A 38-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday morning after colliding with a car in Vallejo, according to the police department.

Police officials say they received reports of the crash around 10:51 a.m. on Railroad Avenue at 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 2002 Honda CB900F motorcycle had been driving southbound. They say a 2008 Infinity G35 was making a U-turn at 4th when the motorcycle went over the double yellow lines and collided with the car.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving procedures to the motorcyclist, however, was pronounced dead on the scene.

He has been identified as a 38-year-old man from San Pablo.

Police say a 32-year-old from Rohnert Park was driving the car and was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. A 27-year-old from Vallejo was also in the car, who was also being treated for substantial injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

As police continue to investigate, they ask that if you have any information to contact them at (707) 648-4011.

