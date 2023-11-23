(KRON) — A male motorcyclist died and a female passenger suffered major injuries on Wednesday afternoon after they were struck by a car and ejected from the bike, according to the California Highway Patrol-Hollister Gilroy. The fatal crash occurred on Watsonville Road, south of Morgan Hill.

Police said a 68-year-old male motorcyclist with a 60-year-old female passenger, both residents of Los Gatos, were riding on a 2004 Harley Davidson and failed to stop at a stop sign on Uvas Road, according to a witness at the scene, before turning northbound onto Watsonville Road. A 41-year-old Prunedale man was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry southbound on Watsonville Road when the car collided with the turning motorcycle.

The male motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries at the scene, CHP said. The female passenger was airlifted to Valley Medical Center with major injuries. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash for the motorcyclist, according to CHP. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor for the car’s driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at (408)-427-0700 and provide a statement to Officer M. Ruiz or PIO Officer A. Uribe.