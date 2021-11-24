Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 4

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting that a motorcyclist has died after getting in an accident with a car.

The incident occurred on eastbound SR-4 just east of McEwen Road, when the single rider of the Harley Davidson collided with a Nissan Altima.

The collision caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle. The rider was pronounced deceased on scene and the occupant of the Nissan was uninjured.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.