SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a light pole Sunday afternoon in Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

The incident happened around 12:06 p.m. in the area of Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Avenue where a man in his mid-50s suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of his injuries, police said. The motorcyclist’s identity is being held until his family has been notified.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators believe that there might have been another motorcycle involved in the incident, but that driver did not stay on scene.

They also learned that dozens of motorcyclists were in the area riding northbound on Mendocino Avenue and turned eastbound on Bicentennial Way.

Then, roughly 200 yards east of Mendocino Avenue is where the man crashed his 90s Harley Davidson motorcycle into a light pole.

The deceased man was driving a motorcycle that looked like this, according to Santa Rosa police.

This is an ongoing investigation.