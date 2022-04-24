SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed in Highway 101 early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. in Santa Rosa, police said in a Nixle alert. About five minutes later, police received a report of a collision involving that driver who was shortly pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The unidentified driver crashed into a telephone pole on Petaluma Hill and Old Petaluma Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. After crashing, the driver flew approximately 200 feet from his vehicle.

Along with police and fire personnel, California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene to attend to the injured driver. The motorcyclist sustained “major injuries” and died at the scene.

Officers initially tried to pursue the motorcycle that exited off the highway on Baker Avenue, police said. However, the chase was quickly canceled due to the high rate of speed and the danger a chase could be to the public’s safety.

A photo from Santa Rosa PD (above) shows the scene where the victim motorcycle is next to a pole. Police vehicles are shown to be at the scene responding to the incident.