(KRON) — One motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced on social media. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes west of Railroad Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Kia Optima, according to CHP. The collision caused the motorcyclist to fly off the Harley-Davidson.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were not identified.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The driver of the Kia was not injured, CHP said. The crash is still being investigated, and CHP says if anyone has information about the collision, call 925-646-4980 or email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.