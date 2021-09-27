Motorcyclist dies after losing control in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A motorcyclist died after losing control on SR-1 in Santa Rosa.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash around 3:05 p.m., about one mile north of Fort Ross Road on Sunday.

CHP said they found a man lying in the roadway. According to their preliminary investigation, they believe the motorcyclist lost control on a curve in the roadway and collided into a guardrail, subsequently being thrown off of the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He remains unidentified so authorities can notify his family.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.