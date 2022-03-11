OAKLAND (BCN) – An Emeryville motorcyclist died following a collision involving two other vehicles Wednesday night in Oakland, police said.

The collision happened just before 8:20 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Two motorcycles and a passenger truck collided, killing 40-year-old Joseph Hickman, according to police.

The other motorcyclist and the driver of the truck escaped injury, police said.

Police do not know yet whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

