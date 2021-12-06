Motorcyclist dies following collision with truck in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a truck on Monday night in Fremont, according to the police department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Boyce Road between Stevenson Blvd. and Stewart Ave.

Police arrived on the scene to find the crash was between a large box-style truck and a motorcyclist.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the police at (510) 790-6800 x3.