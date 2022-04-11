(BCN) – A 38-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday morning after likely losing control of his motorcycle due to possible mechanical failure.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the solo fatal collision happened sometime before 11 a.m. on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, east of Hicks Valley Road.

The man was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road when he went off the road and down a steep embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle and fell to the ground.

Despite numerous lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Any inquiries regarding the motorcyclist’s identity may be forwarded to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division.

