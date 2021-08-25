Motorcyclist dies in crash on Lawrence Expressway

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A person riding a motorcycle died following a crash Tuesday night in San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a 7:29 p.m. report of a body lying on the Lawrence Expressway off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 101.

Emergency responders tried to revive the crash victim, who died at the scene.

The CHP closed the offramp, as well as the eastbound Lawrence Expressway on-ramp to northbound Interstate 101, to conduct the investigation.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

