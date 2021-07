SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police responded late Wednesday to a fatal motorcycle crash in South San Jose.

The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. in the area of Foxworthy Avenue and Rubino Circle.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

3/ Traffic is no longer impacted due to this collision, streets are open. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 15, 2021

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes for the next several hours. The streets reopened by 5:37 a.m. on Thursday.