Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Santa Rosa highway

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A driver lost control of their motorcycle and died Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

Around 2:19 a.m., Santa Rosa CHP officers responded to a solo motorcycle crash on Old Redwood Highway near Highland Avenue.

The rider was located with major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Old Redwood Highway, south of Highland Avenue. The motorcyclist approached a right curve in the roadway and lost control, officials said.

The motorcycle crossed into the southbound lane and continued toward the shoulder. The motorcycle collided with a guardrail and the driver was ejected onto the dirt shoulder.

Authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The name of the motorcyclist is being held pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.