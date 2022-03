(BCN) – A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a sport utility vehicle on San Bruno Mountain in unincorporated San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Guadalupe Canyon Parkway at Radio Road, midway between Daly City and Brisbane.

All lanes of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway were closed for several hours following the crash.

There are no further details at this time.

