Motorcyclist found dead in Petaluma identified

The man found dead in the grass on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma has been identified.

Jason Roseveare, of El Dorado County was found by CalTrans workers in Petaluma.

The workers were cutting grass along Lakeville Highway at the South McDowell Boulevard extension when they found his body.

Roseveare’s motorcycle struck a fence along the road across from Harvest Christian School.

Investigators believe the crash happened much earlier than when the 40-year-old was found.

