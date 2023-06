The City of San Jose Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A solo-motorcycle collision occurred Thursday night around 10:38 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash occurred in the area of East Trimble Road and Junction Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been stabilized as of Friday morning, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police units have cleared the area. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.