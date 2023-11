(BCN) — A motorcyclist who died in a collision last week in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County was identified Wednesday by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ramesh Babu Krishna Sastry, a 68-year-old Los Gatos resident.

The collision occurred between Morgan Hill and San Martin at about 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Uvas and Watsonville roads.

The collision was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

