SAN JOSE (BCN) – A motorcyclist died Monday morning in a solo crash in East San Jose, police said. The wreck was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Galahad Avenue.

Information about the person who died and what led to the crash was not available. The collision is the city’s 22nd fatal crash this year.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes near the area.

