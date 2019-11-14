Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SMART train in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A motorcyclist died on Wednesday after colliding with a SMART train in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

Around 3:55 p.m., first responders were called to the railroad tracks at Guerneville Road, east of North Dutton Avenue.

Before officers arrived, witnesses called saying that a motorcyclist was badly injured and that he and train were on fire.

An officer arrived to find a man lying on the southwest side of the tracks.

Officials say the collision caused a fire on the lower part of the train near the man. Firefighters were able to quickly put it out.

The train stopped at the loading platform near the intersection.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say there were no passenger injuries reported.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was traveling eastbound on Guerneville Road at a high speed and appears to have run the red light at North Dutton Avenue before the crash.

Authorities say the train crossing arms were lowered and traffic in both directions was stopped. The motorcyclist is said to have crossed over the tracks and collided with one of the back train cars.

Officials say the man made no attempt to stop.

The train warning signals appear to have been working properly at the time and SMART train officials arrived to assist passengers on the train.

Guerneville Road was closed in both directions between North Dutton and Coffey Lane.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to call police at (707) 543-3636.