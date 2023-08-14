(BCN) — A motorcyclist who died Sunday afternoon in Martinez hit a legally parked and unoccupied Nissan truck on the right sidewalk of Pacheco Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol said at 9:43 p.m. Sunday the man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound at about 4:30 p.m. when he hit the parked truck, near Palm Avenue.

Emergency personnel transported the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

