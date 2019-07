SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A stretch of Highway 84 in San Mateo County is back open tonight after a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 5 p.m. just west of Portola Road in Woodside.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck.

That led to a major backup in the area.

All lanes of Highway 84 are back open tonight.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.